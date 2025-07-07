Left Menu

Political Tensions Brew Over Alleged Corruption in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defends Karbi Anglong leader Tuliram Ronghang amid accusations of corruption by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma denies claims linking Ronghang to a construction scandal, casting allegations as efforts by 'hostile forces'. The political spat highlights ongoing tensions in Assam's leadership landscape.

Updated: 07-07-2025 23:13 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stepped into a contentious political battle on Monday, defending Karbi Anglong leader Tuliram Ronghang against corruption allegations made by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma condemned the claims as unfounded attacks driven by hostile forces allegedly connected to Pakistan.

The dispute erupted after Gogoi circulated a video of a construction project in Diphu, purportedly linked to Sarma's associates, drawing parallels with previous political scandals involving lavish properties. Despite not naming Gogoi initially, Sarma emphasized Ronghang's pivotal role in Karbi Anglong's development and stability.

Sarma dismissed the corruption allegations as politically motivated, accusing Gogoi of leveraging alleged connections to malign the region's progress. The exchange of accusations reflects deeper political divisions as Sarma questioned the credibility of Gogoi's claims, while Gogoi criticized Sarma's defense of alleged governmental malpractice.

