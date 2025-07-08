Manmohan Samal Reappointed as Odisha BJP Chief

In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the reappointment of Manmohan Samal as its Odisha unit president. The decision was revealed by the party's central election observer, Sanjay Jaiswal, during an event at the party's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Samal's election went uncontested, and he will serve his second consecutive term and fourth term overall, adding to his previous presidential terms from 1999 to 2000, 2000 to 2004, and recently from March 2023 to July 2025.

Born on April 15, 1959, in Bhadrak district, Samal's leadership is notable as he hails from the OBC community, which represents a significant portion of Odisha's population. His reappointment is expected to influence the party's strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)