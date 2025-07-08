Euro Zone Bond Yields Stir Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

In early trading on Tuesday, euro zone bond yields experienced a slight increase. This comes amid the U.S.'s announcement of new tariffs targeting major trading partners like Japan and South Korea, scheduled to take effect from August 1.

Despite the growing tensions, the European Union is not slated to receive any letter indicating raised tariffs. Negotiations continue with hopes of reaching a trade agreement by Wednesday, following productive discussions between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bonds, the euro zone standard, saw a minor rise to 2.62%, while Italy's 10-year yields increased, maintaining a substantial gap of 90 basis points between them.

(With inputs from agencies.)