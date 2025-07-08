Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Stir Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Euro zone bond yields slightly increased as the U.S. announced new tariffs on several trading partners. The EU, not targeted by these tariffs, aims to finalize a trade deal with the U.S. soon. Germany's bond yields rose marginally, with the spread between Germany and Italy’s bonds remaining significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:23 IST
In early trading on Tuesday, euro zone bond yields experienced a slight increase. This comes amid the U.S.'s announcement of new tariffs targeting major trading partners like Japan and South Korea, scheduled to take effect from August 1.

Despite the growing tensions, the European Union is not slated to receive any letter indicating raised tariffs. Negotiations continue with hopes of reaching a trade agreement by Wednesday, following productive discussions between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bonds, the euro zone standard, saw a minor rise to 2.62%, while Italy's 10-year yields increased, maintaining a substantial gap of 90 basis points between them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

