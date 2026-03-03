Left Menu

Judicial Power Supremacy: High Court Exposes Unpardonable Contempt

The Allahabad High Court emphasized the elevated status of judicial officers over administrative figures, reprimanding police for disobeying a Chief Judicial Magistrate's orders. Found guilty of contempt, the officers were held in courtroom custody. The court stressed adherence to legal procedures and called for improved CCTV compliance in police stations.

Prayagraj | Updated: 03-03-2026 00:06 IST
In a notable judgment, the Allahabad High Court has underscored the superior standing of judicial officers above district and state administrative heads, describing any disregard for their orders as 'unpardonable.' The ruling came in the context of a case involving police defiance of directives issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Lalitpur.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal condemned the actions of local police for allegedly ignoring the CJM's instructions, citing their failure to provide crucial CCTV footage related to a disputed arrest. The court sentenced the officer in question to remain in custody at the court until the day's end, considering such defiance a direct affront to judicial authority.

The court urged immediate compliance with judicial procedures and enhanced oversight of CCTV systems in police stations to prevent misuse. This ruling emphasizes the indispensable role of the judiciary in safeguarding legal integrity and stresses the recalibration of administrative actions to uphold judicial supremacy.

