Putin and Saudi Prince Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call to discuss recent Middle East tensions due to American-Israeli actions against Iran. Both leaders expressed concerns about the conflict's potential escalation and emphasized diplomatic solutions, with the prince suggesting Russia's stabilizing role.

Updated: 03-03-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 00:02 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday to address rising tensions in the Middle East, precipitated by U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, according to a Kremlin statement.

During the call, both leaders expressed grave concern over the conflict's expansion, which has already impacted several Arab nations and could lead to catastrophic outcomes, as per the Kremlin's briefing.

Putin highlighted the pressing necessity for a political and diplomatic resolution to the volatile situation, while Prince Mohammed voiced his belief that Russia could play a constructive role in stabilizing the region, given its cordial ties with Iran and Gulf nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

