Urgent Call for Action: Ensuring Safe Return of Indians from Gulf Region

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed deep concern over the rapidly changing situation in the Gulf countries, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded there.

Soren assured his government's full support to help citizens from Jharkhand who are overseas. Taking to social media, he appealed to PM Modi and Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to take immediate action to ease the distress of Indians stuck in the Gulf.

The Chief Minister called for vigilance among Indian residents in the Gulf, particularly those from Jharkhand. He advised them to contact the Jharkhand State Migrant Control Room for assistance when needed, providing multiple contact numbers for the same.