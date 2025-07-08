Left Menu

Global Powers Gather in Rome for Ukraine's Rebuilding

U.S. President Donald Trump dispatches Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg to a crucial international aid conference in Rome. The summit, involving key global leaders, focuses on mobilizing support for Ukraine’s reconstruction, estimated at $590 billion, amid ongoing military dynamics and the need for advanced defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:54 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has sent his Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, to attend a pivotal international aid conference in Rome slated for July 10-11. Trump's recent promise to resume arms shipments to Kyiv comes as diplomatic efforts to resolve conflict with Russia falter. Trump's support has seemingly fluctuated recently.

The Rome summit represents the fourth such gathering since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and aims to rally international aid, with a staggering $590 billion needed for Ukrainian reconstruction, according to World Bank estimates. Both European and U.S. officials emphasize the critical nature of coordinated efforts.

Key global figures, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will open the summit. Discussions will also include Germany's intention to purchase Patriot systems to suffuse Ukraine's defenses amid temporary U.S. shipment halts.

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

