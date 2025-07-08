Prolonged Tariff Deadlines: A Cloud of Uncertainty Looms Over Global Trade

In a move that has sent ripples through global markets, the Trump administration's decision to extend the deadline for tariff negotiations is spotlighted for fostering prolonged uncertainty. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, the executive director of the International Trade Centre, indicated that the extension complicates investment climates globally.

Countries worldwide, from economic giants like Japan and South Korea to smaller trade partners, are facing heightened tariffs with a new deadline set for August 1. This extension, according to Coke-Hamilton, undermines business confidence by injecting instability and deterring long-term investment initiatives.

Particularly vulnerable are developing countries like Lesotho, where textile exporters are pausing investment decisions. The delay in determining tariff outcomes, coupled with reductions in development aid, poses a considerable economic challenge, underscoring the pressing need for resolutions to the ongoing global trade discord.