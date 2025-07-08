Marathi Pride Rally Sparks Controversy in Mira-Bhayandar

The Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Pratap Sarnaik, lambasted the police for their mismanagement of the 'Marathi asmita' rally organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mira-Bhayandar. The march, overseen by the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti (MES), aimed to counter a recent traders' protest triggered by an MNS-initiated incident.

During the rally, Sarnaik faced backlash from some participants accusing him of past transgressions against Marathi interests. Despite the hostile reception, he asserted his commitment to the Marathi people, prioritizing his regional identity over his ministerial role. He criticized law enforcement for their heavy-handed actions, which included the detention of MNS and MES members.

Sarnaik, joined by MES president Govardhan Deshmukh, engaged in discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the police's conduct. He emphasized his moral obligation to uphold Marathi identity and ensure peaceful demonstrations, calling out the unjust precautions cited by the police to disrupt the event.

