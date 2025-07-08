Left Menu

Russia's Independent Voice Silenced: Golos Shuts Down

Russia's sole independent election watchdog, Golos, announced its closure after co-chairman Grigory Melkonyants was jailed for five years. The court ruling, condemning him for working with an 'undesirable organisation,' was seen as a move to suppress the group's efforts in exposing electoral fraud since 2011.

Russia's independent election watchdog, Golos, declared its closure on Tuesday following the incarceration of its co-chairman, Grigory Melkonyants. Sentenced to five years in a penal colony for alleged collaboration with an 'undesirable organisation,' the move is perceived as a strategic effort to silence the organization's voice.

Golos first drew authorities' ire by spotlighting potential fraud in the 2011 parliamentary elections, subsequently criticizing presidential elections in 2012 and 2024. Refuting allegations of electoral malpractice, authorities labeled Golos a 'foreign agent,' tarnishing its reputation with the weight of Soviet-era espionage associations.

The decision to disband came as a reaction to the prolonged hostility from authorities and the recent court ruling. Golos expressed that continuing operations posed legal risks not only to its members but also to those seeking its assistance. The group lamented that justice must be fought for, acknowledging the risk of defeat.

