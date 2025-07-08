Left Menu

Houthi Razor's Edge: Renewed Assaults on Red Sea Shipping

The Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea, killing three mariners. The incident follows another attack on a Greek-owned vessel and signals a possible renewed campaign against maritime traffic, amid geopolitical tensions and past US military interventions.

In a stark reminder of regional tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels have intensified their assaults in the Red Sea, targeting a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, the EU naval forces reported recently. The attack resulted in the deaths of three mariners and left two others injured.

The recent assault on the Greek-owned ship Eternity C comes as the Houthis claimed responsibility for sinking another vessel, indicating a potential surge in threats to this pivotal maritime trade route. These attacks mark the first on shipping since November 2024, highlighting an escalation of hostility in international waters.

This renewed aggression arrives at a delicate geopolitical juncture, with a tenuous Israel-Hamas ceasefire and looming Iran nuclear talks. The Houthis have consistently targeted commercial and military ships, citing a desire to influence outcomes in the Middle East, impacting global trade flows significantly.

