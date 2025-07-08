State Visits and New Alliances: UK-France Relations Post-Brexit

King Charles welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the UK, marking the first European leader's state visit since Brexit. The warm reception suggests a re-strengthening of UK-French relations.

Key discussions included a £1.1 billion investment by French utility EDF in UK nuclear power, highlighting their collaborative energy goals.

In addition to ceremonial events, both leaders focused on economic ties and security, kicking off with a potential pilot return agreement for asylum seekers to counter illegal migrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)