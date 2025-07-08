Left Menu

Trump's Unyielding Tariff Stance: August Deadline Remains Firm

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that reciprocal tariffs targeting certain countries will commence on August 1, 2025, with no extensions. Despite expectations for flexibility, Trump reaffirmed on Truth Social that the payment deadline is unchangeable, emphasizing the strict enforcement of this impending economic policy.

Updated: 08-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:32 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that countries facing his administration's reciprocal tariffs must prepare to pay starting August 1, 2025. The date has been confirmed as final, with no room for negotiation.

Trump posted on Truth Social, stating unequivocally that there would be no extensions to this deadline. 'There has been no change to this date,' he wrote, reinforcing his firm stance on the policy.

The tariffs, which have been a point of contention in international trade relations, are part of the administration's broader strategy to negotiate terms deemed fairer to the U.S. by the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

