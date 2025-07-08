U.N. Human Rights Council Passes Climate Motion Amid Fossil Fuel Controversy
The U.N. Human Rights Council approved a climate change motion after the Marshall Islands withdrew a proposal for a fossil fuel exit. The motion emphasizes the need for global cooperation, despite oil-producing countries' objections. Sébastien Duyck criticized the council's failure to explicitly endorse a fossil fuel phase-out.
The U.N. Human Rights Council has passed a motion addressing climate change and human rights. This development follows the withdrawal of a divisive amendment by the Marshall Islands, which had called for the phase-out of fossil fuels. The motion now urges nations to partake in global climate change mitigation efforts.
Despite backing away from the fossil fuel exit amendment to gain consensus, the motion still highlights the importance of 'defossilizing economies,' albeit in a footnote. Oil-producing countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, opposed the phrasing, advocating for alternative emissions reduction pathways instead.
Critics within the human rights and climate advocacy spheres, including Sébastien Duyck, have expressed dissatisfaction with the council's resolution. Many contend it falls short by not clearly calling for an equitable phase-out of fossil fuels. The U.S., having disengaged from the council, did not participate in the vote.
