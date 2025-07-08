Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Ties: UAE and India Seek Deeper Naval Cooperation

The UAE Naval Forces Commander, Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi, visited India to discuss enhancing maritime cooperation and strengthening naval ties with India's military leadership. The visit involved high-level meetings and was aimed at promoting security in the Indian Ocean Region.

The UAE Naval Forces Commander, Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi, held strategic meetings with India's military leaders on Tuesday, to boost maritime collaboration and expand naval ties between the UAE and India.

During his official visit from July 7 to 9, Maj Gen Alremeithi engaged with Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi in New Delhi for discussions centered on shared interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

The visit underscored intentions to enhance naval engagements and structured training, further strengthening a 'secure, stable, and rules-based' maritime order, reflecting both nations' commitment to deeper cooperation in emerging domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

