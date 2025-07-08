Military Leaders Strengthen Tri-Service Synergy

In a pivotal gathering at South Block, top Indian military leaders, including Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, emphasized enhancing tri-service synergy. They discussed strategies for integrated maritime and air warfare, underpinning the future of military operations.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers were present as the discourse highlighted the significance of joint operational planning amidst evolving battle scenarios, as shared in a post on X by the Army.

The interactions follow the impactful Operation Sindoor, executed in response to the Pahalgam attack, which showcased the enhanced coordination among Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)