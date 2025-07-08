Left Menu

Military Leaders Strengthen Tri-Service Synergy

Senior Indian military leaders, including Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing joint operations and tri-service synergy during recent interactions. Focus was placed on integrated maritime and air warfare strategies for future scenarios.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:02 IST
  India
  • India

The discourse highlighted the significance of joint operational planning amidst evolving battle scenarios, as shared in a post on X by the Army.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers were present as the discourse highlighted the significance of joint operational planning amidst evolving battle scenarios, as shared in a post on X by the Army.

The interactions follow the impactful Operation Sindoor, executed in response to the Pahalgam attack, which showcased the enhanced coordination among Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

