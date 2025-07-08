Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threat to BRICS Nations

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a forthcoming 10% tariff on countries in the BRICS group during a cabinet meeting. This move signals a shift in trade policy and comes as part of a broader strategy to recalibrate international trade dynamics under Trump's administration.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that BRICS nations will soon face a 10% tariff. The move was revealed during a meeting with cabinet officials at the White House, signaling a significant turn in trade policy.

The announcement adds a new layer of complexity to the United States' trade relations with BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Trump's administration has been actively reshaping trade alliances and policies, with tariffs being a primary tool in negotiating better deals for the U.S.

This development is a continuation of the President's strategy to address trade imbalances. However, the implications of this tariff imposition on both U.S. and BRICS economies remain to be seen.

