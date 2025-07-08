Diplomacy Discussions: Trump and Netanyahu Tackle Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza. The meeting follows a dinner at the White House where both leaders deliberated on critical geopolitical issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he will hold another meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The focus of the discussion will be the escalating situation in Gaza.
This upcoming discussion follows a dinner meeting held the previous day at the White House. Key geopolitical issues were reportedly on the agenda.
Both leaders aim to address pressing challenges and strengthen diplomatic ties amid rising tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- Gaza
- White House
- meeting
- Israel
- discussion
- diplomacy
- geopolitical
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran Ignite Global Concerns
Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group says, reports AP.
Rising Casualties: Israeli Strikes Intensify Tensions in Iran
Tensions Escalate as Iran and Israel Exchange Strikes
UN Security Council Tensions: Israel Responds to Iran Nuclear Threat