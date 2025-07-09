Diplomatic Tensions in Libya: EU Delegation Denied Entry

Authorities in eastern Libya barred entry to a European delegation, including three European ministers and the EU's migration commissioner, over alleged diplomatic infractions. The delegation visited Tripoli first, sparking the incident due to Libya's bifurcated political structure.

Eastern Libyan Prime Minister Osama Hammad declared the Italian, Greek, and Maltese interior ministers, as well as the EU commissioner, persona non-grata. The group was accused of illegal entry and failing to respect Libyan diplomatic protocols, highlighting the fragile state of international relations in Libya.

EU officials were in Libya to address growing migration issues that have seen an increase in migrant boats departing Libyan shores. The clash underscores ongoing challenges in a country still divided between rival administrations post-2011, with foreign militaries and local militias fueling political fractures.

