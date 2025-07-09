Diplomatic Relations Resumed: Colombia and US Navigate Tensions

In a notable development in international relations, Colombia's ambassador made his way back to Washington on Tuesday. This return marks a de-escalation following a diplomatic spat between Colombia and the United States. Despite tensions, the diplomat emphasized that the U.S. had no role in any plots to destabilize Colombia's government.

The controversy began when Colombian President Gustavo Petro, without presenting concrete evidence, accused U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of being part of a right-wing conspiracy aimed at overthrowing his leftist government.

This accusation led to heightened diplomatic tensions, prompting both nations to recall their respective ambassadors for consultations. The move indicated a strained but ultimately salvageable relationship between the two countries.