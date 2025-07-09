Left Menu

FBI Probes Into Past Election Interference Investigations

The FBI has initiated criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. These probes, reported by Fox News Digital, concern alleged misconduct in prior government investigations of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections won by Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Updated: 09-07-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 04:30 IST
The FBI has launched criminal investigations targeting former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. This move, as reported by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, examines potential misconduct during prior government probes into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election that saw Donald Trump triumph over Hillary Clinton.

The scope of these criminal investigations remains ambiguous, and it is important to note that such probes do not inherently result in criminal charges. Both the FBI and CIA, alongside the Justice Department, have refrained from commenting on the matter. Notably, Reuters has yet to independently verify the existence of these probes.

Fox News Digital attributes its information to unnamed Justice Department sources. Meanwhile, a separate CIA review recently exposed flaws in the U.S. intelligence assessment process; however, it did not dispute the conclusion that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to influence the 2016 election in Trump's favor.

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

