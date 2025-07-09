Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Ceasefire Amidst Tensions

In a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump focused on the critical issue of hostages held in Gaza. Netanyahu underscored his commitment to dismantling Hamas' military and governmental capabilities.

Netanyahu highlighted another key agenda point, the "great victory" achieved over Iran last month. He emphasized the ongoing ceasefire discussions despite ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza. The leaders addressed the potential ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which could encompass a temporary truce and hostage exchange.

The political dialogues were accompanied by Qatar-hosted indirect talks and optimism from Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, about finalizing a 60-day ceasefire deal. Netanyahu's visit reinforced U.S.-Israeli cooperation, evidenced by Trump's vocal support despite Netanyahu's domestic legal challenges.