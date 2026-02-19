Echoes of Defiance: Iran's Persistent Roar for Change

In Tehran, amidst darkness, a teacher's voice echoed across her neighborhood as she chanted slogans condemning Iran's leadership. Her cries joined a larger chorus from rooftops and windows, marking defiance amid widespread upheaval across the nation.

The nation still grapples with shock and anger following brutal crackdowns on massive protests, which have resulted in thousands of deaths and arrests. Amidst the repression, the defiance persists, seen in the tireless protests and memorial gatherings for the slain, often culminating in anti-government chants.

The economic crisis aggravates the situation, with a plummeting currency and rising prices echoing through the households across Iran. As a nation stands on the brink of economic collapse, the growing depression and anger fuel a relentless push for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)