Jafar Panahi's Defiant Cinematic Journey Amid Iran's Turmoil

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi addressed the Berlin Film Festival, urging no ceremony be held for his Golden Bear award due to Iran's crackdown on protests. With his film nominated for two Oscars, Panahi plans to return to Iran, highlighting the risks faced by artists under the government’s regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:22 IST
At the Berlin Film Festival, Iranian director Jafar Panahi requested that his Golden Bear award ceremony be canceled, out of respect for those killed in Iran's protests. This comes amid a violent government crackdown that has sparked worldwide condemnation.

Panahi's film "It Was Just a Simple Accident" is up for two Oscars. He described the situation as a "mass slaughter," with mourners resorting to music and dance at gravesites. His comments were met with applause, symbolizing tribute to victims on their 40th day of mourning.

Before returning to Iran, Panahi reflects on his career achievements across prestigious European festivals. Despite his one-year prison sentence in absentia, he believes his cinematic work necessitates his presence in Iran, equating his mission to that of a doctor saving lives.

