Rahul Gandhi Leads Protests Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, a key Congress figure, spearheaded a massive protest in Patna against the contentious revision of electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The march to the Election Commission's office was organized under the aegis of the Mahagathbandhan, drawing in prominent opposition leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and D Raja.

Disruptions marred the day across Bihar as the protest led to a statewide bandh. Rail and road traffic came to a halt at several locations due to strategic blockades carried out by the opposition party members. The protest underscored allegations against the Election Commission for allegedly disenfranchising marginalized voting blocs.

Patna witnessed heightened security measures, particularly around polling sites for upcoming panchayat bypolls. Yet, the pressing concern remained the voter roll changes which Gandhi claimed targeted migrants, Dalits, and impoverished voters, labeling it a pre-poll conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)