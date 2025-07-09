A Historic Courtesy Meet: Omar Abdullah and Mamata Banerjee

In a significant political engagement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is slated to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, on July 10 at the state secretariat. Sources confirm the meeting is slated as a 'courtesy meet.'

During this session, both leaders are anticipated to deliberate on strategies for the opposition in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament. Such discussions are pivotal as political parties gear up for legislative debates.

This meeting marks a momentous occasion as it will be the first interaction between the two leaders since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which took 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)