A Historic Courtesy Meet: Omar Abdullah and Mamata Banerjee

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah plans to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the state's secretariat on July 10. Discussions during this 'courtesy meet' will focus on opposition strategies for the upcoming monsoon Parliament session. This will be their first meeting since the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political engagement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is slated to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, on July 10 at the state secretariat. Sources confirm the meeting is slated as a 'courtesy meet.'

During this session, both leaders are anticipated to deliberate on strategies for the opposition in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament. Such discussions are pivotal as political parties gear up for legislative debates.

This meeting marks a momentous occasion as it will be the first interaction between the two leaders since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which took 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

