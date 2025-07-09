Turkiye and Pakistan Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasir Guler visit Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties and defence cooperation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This visit signifies the strong relationship between the two countries, underpinned by shared history and cultural bonds. Discussions focus on mutual interests and regional issues.
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasir Guler have landed in Pakistan for pivotal discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on defence industry cooperation and other mutual interests.
The visit underscores the deeply rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye, grounded in historical and cultural connections and mutual respect.
Despite tensions with India, Turkiye continues to bolster its ties with Islamabad, showcasing solidarity and strategic partnership, especially in the defence sector.
