Turkiye and Pakistan Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Tensions

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasir Guler have landed in Pakistan for pivotal discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on defence industry cooperation and other mutual interests.

The visit underscores the deeply rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye, grounded in historical and cultural connections and mutual respect.

Despite tensions with India, Turkiye continues to bolster its ties with Islamabad, showcasing solidarity and strategic partnership, especially in the defence sector.