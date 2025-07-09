Left Menu

Turkiye and Pakistan Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasir Guler visit Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties and defence cooperation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This visit signifies the strong relationship between the two countries, underpinned by shared history and cultural bonds. Discussions focus on mutual interests and regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:56 IST
Turkiye and Pakistan Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasir Guler have landed in Pakistan for pivotal discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on defence industry cooperation and other mutual interests.

The visit underscores the deeply rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye, grounded in historical and cultural connections and mutual respect.

Despite tensions with India, Turkiye continues to bolster its ties with Islamabad, showcasing solidarity and strategic partnership, especially in the defence sector.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025