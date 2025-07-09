Left Menu

EU and US: Potential Trade Deal Amidst Preparations

The European Union is collaborating with the U.S. administration to secure a trade deal. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized Brussels' readiness for all outcomes while adhering to principles and defending interests, during an address to the European Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:58 IST
EU and US: Potential Trade Deal Amidst Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union remains committed to negotiating a trade agreement with the U.S., as addressed by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the European Parliament. She highlighted that while collaboration is the focus, the EU is also preparing for every possible scenario.

Von der Leyen underscored the importance of sticking to principles and defending European interests. Her statements conveyed a balanced approach, combining diplomatic efforts with contingency planning to protect the EU's economic interests.

This development comes as trade discussions are underway between Brussels and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Brussels is positioning itself to handle diverse potential outcomes, indicating a strategic approach to international economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025