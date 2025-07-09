EU and US: Potential Trade Deal Amidst Preparations

The European Union remains committed to negotiating a trade agreement with the U.S., as addressed by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the European Parliament. She highlighted that while collaboration is the focus, the EU is also preparing for every possible scenario.

Von der Leyen underscored the importance of sticking to principles and defending European interests. Her statements conveyed a balanced approach, combining diplomatic efforts with contingency planning to protect the EU's economic interests.

This development comes as trade discussions are underway between Brussels and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Brussels is positioning itself to handle diverse potential outcomes, indicating a strategic approach to international economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)