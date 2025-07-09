Left Menu

China Ramps Up Support to Stabilize Employment

The Chinese government has announced plans to boost employment by enhancing policy support. This includes expanding special loans and social insurance subsidies for companies. The State Council aims to enrich its policy toolkit and introduce new measures as the employment landscape evolves.

China's government has pledged to increase policy support to stabilize employment in a bid to bolster hiring nationwide. This move includes expanding special loans and increasing social insurance subsidies for companies.

On Wednesday, the State Council issued a notice indicating plans to further develop its policy toolkit. The aim is to introduce additional policies as the country's employment situation changes.

These efforts reflect China's commitment to sustaining a robust job market by adapting mechanisms to suit evolving economic conditions.

