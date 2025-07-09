China Ramps Up Support to Stabilize Employment

China's government has pledged to increase policy support to stabilize employment in a bid to bolster hiring nationwide. This move includes expanding special loans and increasing social insurance subsidies for companies.

On Wednesday, the State Council issued a notice indicating plans to further develop its policy toolkit. The aim is to introduce additional policies as the country's employment situation changes.

These efforts reflect China's commitment to sustaining a robust job market by adapting mechanisms to suit evolving economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)