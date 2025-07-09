Language Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: Sule Criticizes Government

In light of recent reports of attacks on non-Marathi speakers by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists, NCP MP Supriya Sule has voiced strong criticism against the state government, accusing it of mismanagement. The controversy erupts amid debates on the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra's primary schools.

Sule highlighted that opposition was not to Hindi itself, but against any form of coercion. She remarked, 'This mismanagement by the Maharashtra government is troubling. If people are threatened or assaulted, and the Chief Minister remains inactive, it becomes a cause of significant concern.'

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also decried the alleged assaults for not speaking Marathi. He accused the government of politicizing the situation, stating, 'Implementing the three-language formula faced backlash. The compulsion to teach Hindi from Class 1 was withdrawn after protests. Violence and vigilantism over language are unacceptable. The Chief Minister's political strategy seems to fuel these divisive actions.'

The tension heightened following alleged assaults on Mumbai traders by MNS workers. MNS demands for traders to converse in Marathi have stoked unease. The police are actively engaged in maintaining civil order. MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, continues to stress the importance of learning Marathi in Maharashtra, criticizing those who resist.

