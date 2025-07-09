Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Bessent Skips G20 South Africa, Heads to World Expo 2025

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the G20 finance meeting in South Africa, instead participating in the World Expo 2025 in Japan. Michael Kaplan will represent the U.S. at the G20 event. This decision aligns with previous G20 meeting absences amid U.S.-South Africa tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:30 IST
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will forego attending the upcoming G20 finance officials meeting in South Africa, opting instead for the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, as confirmed by a Treasury spokesperson.

Michael Kaplan, acting undersecretary for international affairs, will take Bessent's place at the G20 meeting scheduled for July 17-18 near Durban. This marks the second time Bessent has skipped a G20 meeting in South Africa, this year's host country.

While in Japan, Bessent will lead the U.S. delegation alongside Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the U.S. national day on July 19. The trip follows heightened U.S.-South Africa tensions, with President Trump imposing tariffs and raising concerns over land policies in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

