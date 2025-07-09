Left Menu

Call for FEMA Reform: Secretary Noem Advocates Overhaul

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has called for the complete overhaul and reform of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Speaking at a reform meeting, she argued that FEMA needs to be eliminated in its current form and transformed into a more responsive disaster response agency.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has issued a strong call for the overhaul of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), proposing a complete reform to enhance its effectiveness in disaster response. This bold statement was made during a FEMA reform discussion on Wednesday.

Noem articulated her viewpoint that the agency should be "eliminated as it exists today," advocating for a transformative approach that would see FEMA reborn as a more responsive entity. Her remarks highlight a growing push for significant changes within the agency, aimed at improving its responsiveness to emergencies.

The meeting was part of a broader review council initiative aimed at identifying necessary reforms to ensure FEMA can meet the challenges posed by future disasters. The call for an overhaul reflects ongoing concerns about the agency's current structure and its effectiveness in managing disaster response.

