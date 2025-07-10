Left Menu

Starmer and Macron Forge Stronger UK-France Ties Amid Migration Talks

British PM Keir Starmer seeks President Macron's agreement on tougher migration controls during his France visit, highlighting efforts like a 'one in, one out' migrant deal. Alongside migration discussions, both nations celebrate strengthened defense and nuclear cooperation, marking a significant boost to UK-France relations post-Brexit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 03:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to stronger migration control measures during his visit to France. The initiative marks the final day of Starmer's three-day trip, which included grand ceremonies and discussions aimed at addressing high immigration levels.

Notably, Starmer aspires to establish a 'one in, one out' migrant deal with France, which would allow Britain to deport individuals arriving in small boats in exchange for accepting legitimate asylum seekers. While Macron urges Britain to tackle 'migration pull factors,' emphasizing the need to address undocumented work, the meeting signals potential progress despite the absence of a logistics deal.

Apart from migration discussions, the visit underscores enhanced cooperation between the UK and France in defense and nuclear fields, reflecting their commitment as NATO allies. Agreements on Storm Shadow missiles and nuclear deterrence coordination mark a milestone in bilateral relations, further solidified by the historical significance of Macron's state visit post-Brexit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

