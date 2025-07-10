Left Menu

Romania Bars Moldova's Chisinau Mayor in Schengen Travel Ban

Romania banned Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban from the entire Schengen visa-free area due to national security concerns. This move highlights the geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West in Moldova. Ceban, a rival to Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu, is seen as a significant political threat.

Updated: 10-07-2025 04:02 IST
In a significant geopolitical move, Romania has banned Ion Ceban, the mayor of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, from entering the Schengen area, citing national security reasons. The ban, announced by Romania's foreign ministry, highlights the region's ongoing East-West tensions.

Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, remains a focal point in the struggle between Russian influence and Western integration. Mayor Ceban is considered a political adversary to Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu, who is vying to guide the country into the European Union by 2030.

The prohibition of Ceban underscores the contentious political landscape as Moldova prepares for key parliamentary elections. The ruling party views Ceban's presence and political position as a threat to its governance, reinforcing the volatile nature of Moldovan politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

