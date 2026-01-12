Moldovan President Maia Sandu has indicated her support for the unification with Romania if a referendum is held, viewing it as a protective measure against Russian influence.

Despite her stance, Sandu acknowledges that her view is not widely shared among Moldovans, with many prioritizing European Union integration. The country has historical ties to Romania and the former Soviet Union.

In a climate of increasing geopolitical tension, Moldova faces challenges to its sovereignty and democracy, compounded by Russia's ongoing interference.

