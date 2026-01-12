Moldova's President Considers Unification with Romania Amid Russian Pressures
Moldovan President Maia Sandu supports a potential unification with Romania as a strategic defense against Russian pressures. While most Moldovans do not share her view, Sandu focuses on EU integration as a feasible goal. Moldova's history is tied to both Romania and the Soviet Union.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has indicated her support for the unification with Romania if a referendum is held, viewing it as a protective measure against Russian influence.
Despite her stance, Sandu acknowledges that her view is not widely shared among Moldovans, with many prioritizing European Union integration. The country has historical ties to Romania and the former Soviet Union.
In a climate of increasing geopolitical tension, Moldova faces challenges to its sovereignty and democracy, compounded by Russia's ongoing interference.
