Japan Seeks Crucial Tariff Talks Amidst Rising Tensions

Japan is moving to initiate high-level tariff talks with the United States next week at the World Expo in Osaka, seeking to address tensions over recently escalated tariffs.

Japanese negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are expected to engage in discussions before and during the Expo, which aligns with Japan's strategic ministerial-level discussions ahead of an imminent negotiation deadline.

With Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba advising continued efforts despite the domestic election schedule, Japan aims to mitigate the effects of the 25% tariff recently imposed on its imports by securing a mutually agreeable arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)