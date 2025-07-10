Japan Seeks Crucial Tariff Talks Amidst Rising Tensions
Japan intends to engage in high-level tariff discussions with the U.S. during the World Expo in Osaka. With tariffs on Japanese imports recently increased by the U.S., Japan's Prime Minister and negotiator Ryosei Akazawa aim to secure a favorable deal through meetings with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan is moving to initiate high-level tariff talks with the United States next week at the World Expo in Osaka, seeking to address tensions over recently escalated tariffs.
Japanese negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are expected to engage in discussions before and during the Expo, which aligns with Japan's strategic ministerial-level discussions ahead of an imminent negotiation deadline.
With Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba advising continued efforts despite the domestic election schedule, Japan aims to mitigate the effects of the 25% tariff recently imposed on its imports by securing a mutually agreeable arrangement.
(With inputs from agencies.)