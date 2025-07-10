Left Menu

High-Profile Probes: Brennan and Comey Under Investigation

Former CIA Director John Brennan criticized the DOJ investigations into himself and ex-FBI Director James Comey as politically motivated. The probes relate to their roles in examining Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Brennan and Comey deny knowledge of the investigations, saying they remain uninformed.

Former CIA Director John Brennan has denounced investigations by the Department of Justice into his and ex-FBI Director James Comey's activities, labeling the probes as politically driven. Brennan claims no prior knowledge of the investigations, emphasizing their reliance on leaked information.

A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed the existence of the investigations but withheld further details. Reports surrounding the investigations suggest they stem from lingering issues related to Brennan and Comey's handling of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The investigations highlight the ongoing political polarization within U.S. intelligence circles, as Trump supporters criticize the handling of related conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, Brennan reiterates there is no criminal wrongdoing on their part, an assertion supported by prior investigations.

