Modi's Five-Nation Diplomacy: A New Era in India's Global Influence

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent five-nation diplomatic tour, describing it as a transformative step forward for India's international role, notably in fostering alliances with African and southern nations. During a press conference, the BJP MP underscored the significant outcomes of Modi's foreign expedition.

Trivedi celebrated the BRICS countries' stern condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in their 2025 declaration as a major 'diplomatic success' for the BJP-led government. This follows a principled move by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who declined to endorse a joint statement at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting for its omission of the Pahalgam tragedy, which resulted in 26 innocent casualties.

Highlighting the achievements of the tour, Trivedi stated that Modi effectively asserted the issue of terrorism at the BRICS Summit, emphasizing that there's no parity between terrorists and their victims—a key diplomatic win for India. Economically, agreements with mineral-rich nations like Ghana and Namibia are poised to benefit India, while cultural ties have been reinforced with nations like Trinidad and Tobago, enhancing India's strategic, cultural, and economic engagement on a global scale.