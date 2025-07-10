Left Menu

Heated Exchange: Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena Leader Clash

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai engaged in a verbal confrontation with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab over accusations of betrayal. The clash occurred during a legislative council debate on housing provisions for Marathi speakers. Tensions rose after Desai's comments about the previous government, provoking Parab's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Maharashtra's legislative council witnessed a heated exchange between Shambhuraj Desai, a minister aligned with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Anil Parab from the Shiv Sena (UBT). The altercation erupted after Parab labeled Desai a 'traitor' during a debate on housing for Marathi-speaking residents in Mumbai.

Desai, responsible for tourism, mining, and ex-servicemen welfare, recounted the incident to reporters, explaining that his remarks on the previous government's inaction had provoked Parab. The minister had referred to the absence of legal steps taken by the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, eliciting Parab's 'gaddar' outburst.

The confrontation escalated with Parab threatening to address the matter outside the House, a challenge Desai readily accepted. Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe intervened, briefly adjourning the House and discussing the issue privately with both legislators, before proceedings resumed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

