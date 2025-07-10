U.S. Pushes African Leaders on Migrant Deportation Plan
The Trump administration urged five African presidents to accept deported migrants from other countries during their visit to the White House. While the administration's push aims to expedite deportations, it's unclear whether any nations agreed to the plan. The meeting also emphasized a shift from aid to trade relations with Africa.
The Trump administration is seeking cooperation from African leaders to take in migrants deported by the U.S., as revealed by sources familiar with the diplomatic discussions. The plan was presented during a meeting with presidents of five African nations at the White House, sparking diplomatic complexities.
Official sources could not confirm if any African country had agreed to the deportation plan, which aligns with President Trump's efforts to accelerate deportations, including redirecting migrants to third countries. Eight migrants recently experienced this policy when they were sent to South Sudan's capital.
President Trump also emphasized a strategic shift in U.S.-Africa relations from aid to trade, amid broader immigration policy discussions. Official responses from the involved nations remain pending, as the diplomatic implications of such agreements unfold.
