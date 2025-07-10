Delhi CM Praises PM Modi as Guru on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom she described as her mentor. Gupta lauded Modi for instilling a 'Nation First' spirit among the populace.

During the inauguration of DDA's Aarambh Pustakalaya in Adhchini Village, Gupta expressed her admiration for the Prime Minister's recent diplomatic success during his eight-day, five-nation tour. She emphasized that Modi received the highest civilian recognitions abroad, further elevating India's global stature.

Highlighting Modi's recent accolade from Namibia, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis', Gupta urged citizens to draw inspiration from Modi's vision and dedication, advocating for continuous effort towards national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)