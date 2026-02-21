Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Tribute to Mentor M M Baig

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to his mentor M M Baig, who was recently found dead. Baig played a crucial role in shaping Roshan's acting career, helping him overcome shyness and gain confidence. Baig also worked closely with Roshan's father on several notable films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan recently paid a poignant tribute to the late filmmaker and mentor M M Baig, acknowledging him as a seminal influence in his acting career.

Baig, who was discovered dead at his residence, significantly impacted the young Roshan's development as an actor, assisting him in overcoming personal challenges such as shyness and lack of confidence.

Roshan, who debuted in 2000 with 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', expressed his gratitude on social media, highlighting Baig's vital role in his early career training. The filmmaker's collaboration with Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, further cemented his influence within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

