Diplomatic Dialogue: Rubio and Lavrov's Ukraine Discussion

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported a candid discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. The conversation took place on Thursday, on the sidelines of the ASEAN conference.

Rubio emphasized that he communicated President Donald Trump's disappointment over what is perceived as a rigid stance from the Russian side. During their 50-minute meeting, Rubio stressed the necessity for Russia to adopt a more flexible approach to peace talks.

Furthermore, Rubio underscored the imperative need for a clear roadmap to end the conflict, which has persisted without resolution. The dialogue marks an ongoing effort by the U.S. to seek a peaceful conclusion to the hostilities that have gripped Ukraine.