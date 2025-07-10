Diplomatic Dialogue: Rubio and Lavrov's Ukraine Discussion
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a crucial conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Rubio expressed President Trump's dissatisfaction with Russia's lack of flexibility and highlighted the need for a roadmap to resolve the conflict, following their ASEAN conference meeting.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported a candid discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. The conversation took place on Thursday, on the sidelines of the ASEAN conference.
Rubio emphasized that he communicated President Donald Trump's disappointment over what is perceived as a rigid stance from the Russian side. During their 50-minute meeting, Rubio stressed the necessity for Russia to adopt a more flexible approach to peace talks.
Furthermore, Rubio underscored the imperative need for a clear roadmap to end the conflict, which has persisted without resolution. The dialogue marks an ongoing effort by the U.S. to seek a peaceful conclusion to the hostilities that have gripped Ukraine.
