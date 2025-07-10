Unfolding Diplomacy: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Quest for Peace

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan convened on Thursday in Abu Dhabi to continue their discussions aimed at resolving their nearly four-decade-long conflict in the South Caucasus. Despite their ongoing efforts, no significant breakthrough was achieved at this round of talks.

After reclaiming control of the Karabakh province last year, Azerbaijan and Armenia are on a path toward a peace treaty. Although a preliminary agreement on the treaty's wording was reached earlier in the year, the latest discussions failed to pinpoint a completion date for its finalization.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have committed to ongoing negotiations, focusing on challenging issues such as border demarcation, while reaffirming the importance of confidence-building measures. The talks come amid unresolved disputes over territory and transport corridors, contributing to regional tensions.

