Left Menu

Unfolding Diplomacy: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Quest for Peace

Armenia and Azerbaijan's leaders met in Abu Dhabi to negotiate a peace treaty but reached no breakthrough. Discussions centered on border demarcation and confidence-building measures. Past conflicts have left both nations grappling with territorial disputes, including the Karabakh province issue and potential land corridors through Armenia's Syunik region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yerevan | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:24 IST
Unfolding Diplomacy: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Quest for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Armenia

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan convened on Thursday in Abu Dhabi to continue their discussions aimed at resolving their nearly four-decade-long conflict in the South Caucasus. Despite their ongoing efforts, no significant breakthrough was achieved at this round of talks.

After reclaiming control of the Karabakh province last year, Azerbaijan and Armenia are on a path toward a peace treaty. Although a preliminary agreement on the treaty's wording was reached earlier in the year, the latest discussions failed to pinpoint a completion date for its finalization.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have committed to ongoing negotiations, focusing on challenging issues such as border demarcation, while reaffirming the importance of confidence-building measures. The talks come amid unresolved disputes over territory and transport corridors, contributing to regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025