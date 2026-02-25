Left Menu

Rajasthan Intensifies Crackdown on Rogue Bus Operators

Rajasthan has intensified its enforcement actions against private buses and commercial vehicle operators, with significant increases in violations and punitive measures from April to December 2025 compared to 2024. This follows incidents prompting departmental action against transport officials for negligence in supervision.

The Rajasthan state government has reported a significant rise in enforcement actions against private bus and commercial vehicle operators during the period from April to December 2025 compared to the previous year. The data, revealed in the state assembly, was in response to an unstarred question by BJP MLA Devendra Joshi.

Joshi sought a detailed account of negligence incidents involving private bus operators and the measures taken against supervisory transport officials. Comprehensive data revealed rises in violations such as overloaded carriers and inadequate seating, prompting increased punitive actions.

Specific incidents, including a bus fire in Jaisalmer, led to suspensions and departmental inquiries, while cases of negligence by transport inspectors in Shahpura added to calls for accountability. The crackdown has resulted in a substantial increase in challans and vehicle seizures, reflecting the state's stringent enforcement efforts.

