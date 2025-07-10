Tensions Flare Over Security Protocols at Maharashtra Legislature

Maharashtra's Legislative Council became a scene of contention on Thursday as MLA Varun Sardesai alleged he was pushed by a security staff member accompanying Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

In a visibly annoyed state, Sardesai questioned the necessity of such actions, drawing parallels to situations involving terrorists. Gorhe responded by saying she would address the issue with her security staff.

Sardesai, cousin to Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, expressed that while he didn't believe the action was purposeful, the lack of recognition for MLAs remains a concern that needs addressing. He sarcastically suggested providing aircraft to senior members to avoid such interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)