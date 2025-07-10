Tragedy Strikes: Loss of Two Brave IAF Pilots in Jaguar Crash

Tragedy struck on Wednesday as a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, claiming the lives of two pilots, Sqn Ldr Lokender and Flt Lt Rishi Raj Singh.

Following the incident, a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of this unfortunate accident. The names and ranks of the brave pilots were publicly disclosed by the IAF on Thursday.

In their official statement, the IAF expressed profound regret over the tragic loss and extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, assuring them of full support during this period of intense grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)