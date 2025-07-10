Left Menu

The Echoes of the Emergency: Tharoor's Cautionary Tale

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, describing it as a 'dark chapter' in India's history. He highlighted how the harsh measures taken under the Emergency, including Sanjay Gandhi's forced sterilisation campaigns, left lasting scars on Indian politics and society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has launched a sharp critique of the Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, labeling it as a 'dark chapter' in India's historical narrative. He noted that the populace's resounding electoral response to the excesses of that era was a pivotal moment for democracy.

Tharoor detailed the notorious actions of Sanjay Gandhi, including forced sterilisation campaigns and the brutal demolition of slums in New Delhi, as key examples of the tyranny faced during the Emergency. He stressed that these acts of unchecked power resulted in a pervasive legacy of fear and mistrust among affected communities.

Despite judicial attempts to restore balance post-Emergency, the initial damage remained unforgiven. Tharoor warned of the risks of centralizing power and silencing dissent, underscoring the fragility of democracy. His comments have sparked debates within his party, particularly with his views that diverge from the Congress's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

