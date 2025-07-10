Pahalgam Attack Highlights the Crucial Need for Unwavering Security in J&K

In light of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the importance of perpetual vigilance to avoid similar tragedies. Addressing a tourism promotion event, Abdullah highlighted the full alertness of the state's security forces in apprehending the attackers, whose arrest remains undeterred by time constraints.

Despite the blow to local security, Abdullah remains hopeful about the revival of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, noting an increase in travel, including the Amarnath Yatra. He also commented on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, triggering political controversies, and voiced his support for uninterrupted election processes.

Amid political dialogues, Abdullah sidestepped engaging in personal remarks about his counterparts, instead calling for unity in opposition alliances. He criticized BJP's misleading comparisons of West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming J&K's historical friendship with Bengal, while advocating for the region's return to statehood from being a Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)