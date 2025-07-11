Netanyahu's Washington Visit Focuses on Gaza Ceasefire Amid Memorial Service

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a memorial service for slain Israeli Embassy staffers during his visit to Washington, highlighting ongoing negotiations focused on achieving a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

Talks with President Donald Trump explored a potential 60-day truce, though uncertainties remain. Netanyahu emphasized his critical demand for Hamas to disarm as a condition for any agreement. The prime minister insists on freeing hostages as part of a temporary deal.

Meanwhile, tensions persist in Gaza, with US officials optimistic about mediation efforts involving Egypt and Qatar. Trump administration figures continue high-level talks to address barriers to peace, advocating for progress in the prolonged conflict.